The Daytona Beach News-Journal and parent company GateHouse Media are launching a popup streaming radio station in the week leading up to the Feb. 17 Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.

Speedweek Radio presented by AdventHealth will fire up online beginning Feb. 9. It may be accessed directly at SpeedweekRadio.com or at the newspaper’s website, news-journalonline.com.

In addition to live Speedway coverage by Motorsports Editor Godwin Kelly, columnist Ken Willis and roving reporter “Nitro” Nikki Ross, the station will offer several features.

Speedweek Radio will have a broadcasting position along “radio row” in the UNOH Fanzone. Adam Fish is producing the show. Kelly and Willis will be joined on stage by host Mark Ericson, who is a longtime radio veteran.

Rob Connelly, who is the Director of Digital Audio for GateHouse Media, has been putting all the pieces in place for months.

“A huge thanks to Sean Belgrade and his group at Daytona International Speedway for helping us realize this brand new idea,” Connelly said. “They have been a joy to work with.”

Kelly and Willis are no strangers to the internet. They host the popular NASCAR-based Daytona Motor Mouths podcast. They record a new podcast every Wednesday. This is the inaugural Speedweek Radio.

Topics of interest include a historical look at the Speedway, “The Bootlegger Minute presented by Copper Bottom Distillery, “Inside Victory Lane Podcast presented by Vystar Credit Union” and “Welcome to Daytona from the Visitor and Convention Bureau” plus hourly news and weather reports presented by Amish Home Furnishings.

Speedweek Radio, which will be available on any device, including smartphones with internet capability, will also be sponsored by Daytona Beach Racing and Card Club.

Connelly explained popup radio is a new concept to the internet.

“This is a GateHouse Media initiative through the News-Journal,” Connelly said. “This is part of what GateHouse Media is doing nationwide for large events.

“For race fans, this will be a 24-hour, popup radio station that people can listen to live and get historical coverage of the ‘Great American Race.’ With the popularity of podcasting and audio in general, this just makes sense.”

Connelly said the popup radio concept will be used by GateHouse for big events around the country, including the Austin City Limits Music Festival and the Florida-Georgia football game.

“But this one, Speedweek Radio, is special because it is our first attempt at this,” Connelly said. “We can’t wait to get it going.”