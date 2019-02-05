Landria Curry, 25, of Otterville, was arrested and booked in the Cooper County Jail on suspicion of DWI.

An Otterville woman is in jail on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after she lost control of her vehicle and crashed Monday evening.

Landria Curry, 25, of Otterville, was driving a Nissan Sentra on Route F near Highway 5 around 7:25 p.m. on Monday when she lost control and ran off the side of the road, Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Scott White said.

There were no other vehicles or people involved in the crash, and Curry was not injured, White said. Curry was arrested and booked in the Cooper County Jail on suspicion of DWI.

Curry had not been charged as of Tuesday, but she could already be facing prison. Curry pled guilty to one felony drug possession charge in August and was given a suspended sentence of 5 years in prison and placed on probation. She was also on probation for a 2016 felony drug possession charge that she pled guilty to.