A Fayette man died Monday evening in a head-on collision north of New Franklin, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported.

Joshua W. Brice, 23, was driving a 1999 Pontiac Sunfire northbound shortly before 11 p.m. on Highway 5 when he attempted to pass another vehicle. His car struck the southbound 2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo driven by Clay Walker, 24, of New Franklin, who received serious injuries and was taken to University of Missouri Hospital for treatment.

The accident occurred about one mile north of New Franklin. Brice was pronounced dead at the scene.