JEFFERSON CITY — Knowingly exposing someone to HIV, the virus that causes AIDS, is a Class B felony in Missouri, only one step below murder. A bipartisan effort in the Missouri House of Representatives might change that.

Reps. Tracy McCreery, D-Olivette, and Holly Rehder, R-Sikeston, presented similar bills Monday to expand the list of diseases covered by the law while reducing the penalties. Instead of only HIV or AIDS, their proposal would apply the penalty to people who “serious infectious or communicable disease” and protect carriers who use, in good faith, methods “demonstrated scientifically to measurably limit or reduce the risk of transmission.”

Rehder worked with Tim Lohmar, the prosecuting attorney for St. Charles County and the president of the Missouri Association for Prosecuting Attorneys, to create the language in the bill that prosecutors believed would adequately improve the law.

The current language is “antiquated,” and Rehder’s bill satisfies the need for an update, Lohmar said.

“It does give us some teeth where teeth are needed, but it also modernizes current law,” he said.

Rehder’s bill would reduce the crime to a Class C felony, with a penalty of three to 10 years in prison compared to the current five to 15. McCreery’s proposal would reduce the crime to a Class B misdemeanor, which has a maximum penalty of six months in jail.

“What we would like is to come out of committee with a product that everyone can endorse and get behind on the floor,” Rehder said.

Missouri is one of more than 30 states that allow the criminal prosecution of an HIV-positive person who cannot prove the disclosure of his or her positive status before a sexual encounter. The law also allows criminal charges for exposing others to body fluids, like saliva or urine, that do not transmit HIV but were believed to do so when the statutes were written.

Missouri passed its first laws to control the spread of HIV/AIDS in 1988, before scientific advancements determined the cause of the disease and developed means of prevention.

Both Rehder and McCreery’s bills received hearings in the House Health and Mental Health Policy Committee. The legislation was introduced too late in last year’s session to become law, but the committee wanted it to be re-filed this year, Rehder said.

Rehder’s changes the current law from “act in a reckless manner by exposing” to “knowingly expose” a person to a communicable disease. “Knowingly” would make this law consistent with others regarding crimes of intent, she said.

Lohmar was one of several witnesses in favor of the legislation, and there were no witnesses in opposition. Some of those who testified said they live with HIV or have friends or family who do.

LaTrischa Miles believed HIV was “someone else’s nightmare to deal with,” she said, until she was diagnosed in December 1993. Since then, she has “lived in the shadow” of Missouri’s HIV transmission law, she said.

“I know that a jilted lover or angry neighbor could maliciously report to police authorities that I’ve exposed them to HIV, whether there is any truth in it or not, and I could be arrested with no protections under the law,” Miles said.

She is a treatment adherence supervisor at the KC Care Health Center in Kansas City, and the HIV-positive women she works with have been threatened with prosecution by their male romantic partners if the relationship ends, Miles said.

The stigma around HIV-positive status also makes it difficult to find a job, Kansas City resident Robert Richardson said.

Richardson was convicted in 2006 of exposing someone to HIV in a “he said, she said” case and served nine years of a 12-year prison sentence. He was denied parole, he said, because the law did not allow him to present evidence before a jury that his disease was actually untransmittable, he said.

“They told me, and I quote, ‘Mr. Richardson, if the things you’re saying are true, I would have heard it on CNN,’” he said.

Richardson said he is currently making barely enough to pay his rent, he said.

The proposed changes would prevent the law being used against someone who uses condoms or other forms of barrier protection or preventative devices, or “compliance with a medical treatment regimen as prescribed by a health care provider.”

Medications can reduce an HIV-positive person’s viral load to undetectable levels. Undetectable means untransmittable, said Lynne Meyerkord, executive director of AIDS Project of the Ozarks, based in Springfield and serving 29 counties in southwest Missouri.

“Very, very rarely do we encounter someone who intentionally spreads HIV, and this law doesn’t change that,” Meyerkord said.

Representatives from the Missouri Association Of Local Public Health Agencies, Empower Missouri, Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union also expressed their support for the bills.

Rep. Martha Stevens, D-Columbia and a member of committee, said in an interview that she appreciated both the personal testimony and the evidence-based research that witnesses provided in support of the legislation.

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study in 2016 named 13 counties in rural southern or southeast Missouri as among the nation’s 220 counties most at risk for the spread of HIV from sharing needles. Stevens said this was why she introduced a bill in December 2017 that would have created at least one legal needle exchange program in each of Missouri’s eight congressional districts. She re-filed the same legislation this year.

Rehder said the list was one reason she filed her bill to change the state’s HIV/AIDS statute.