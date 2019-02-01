Christian Douglas Hansen, 39, reached speeds of more than 100 mph when he led the Missouri State Highway Patrol and Cooper County Sheriff's Department on a 12-mile chase down I-70 on June 27.

A St. Louis man was sentenced Monday to three years in prison for a high-speed chase on Interstate 70 in June.

Christian Douglas Hansen, 39, reached speeds of more than 100 mph when he led the Missouri State Highway Patrol and Cooper County Sheriff’s Department on a 12-mile chase June 27 down I-70. He was initially charged with felonies for fleeing arrest, possession of methamphetamine and driving while his license was revoked.

Hansen pled guilty to the first two charges on Monday, and the third was dropped, according to court records. Circuit Judge Robert Koffman sentenced him to two years for fleeing an arrest and three years for possessing methamphetamine, with the sentences to run concurrently. Hansen was represented by the Cooper County Public Defender Lindsey Phoenix. Hansen previously lived in Boonville, according to court records.

Just before 1 p.m. on June 27, Hansen was driving eastbound near the mile marker 99 on I-70 when Highway Patrol Trooper Nathan Wallace signaled for him to stop. Hansen did not have a front license plate on the green Chevrolet Lumina he was driving and had failed to signal, Wallace wrote in a probable cause statement.

Hansen signaled with his left hand that he was pulling over, then slowed to a stop on the shoulder. When Wallace got out of his patrol vehicle, the car sped off down I-70. Wallace got back in his vehicle and started to follow the Lumina, he wrote.

Wallace chased Hansen for five miles. Hansen accelerated to more than 100 mph and passed several cars on the shoulder, Wallace wrote. The trooper gave up the chase at the mile marker 103 “due to the hazardous driving behavior.” Cooper County Sheriff’s deputies picked up the chase until they lost sight of the car at the mile marker 111, Wallace wrote.

Hansen didn’t make it much farther, though. He pulled off onto Highway 179 heading south, then pulled off at a home about a mile south of I-70. Someone called 911 to report that Hansen and his passenger, Jennifer Wesson, 25, had ditched the car and were running into the woods, Wallace wrote.

Wallace responded to the home along with several other troopers and deputies. He confirmed the car was the same one he tried to stop, and used a patrol dog, Rony, to start to track Hansen and Wesson into the woods. At the same time, deputies found the pair at a nearby tire shop, Wallace wrote.

Hansen’s license was felony revoked, and he had 11 convictions for driving while suspended or revoked over the previous 10 years. He also had a felony warrant for violating his probation by possessing methamphetamine, Wallace wrote.

Hansen is also facing federal charges in the Western District of Missouri for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, along with money laundering and drug charges. Documents in that case are currently sealed.

Both Hansen and Wesson were arrested, but Wesson started having a seizure due to a suspected overdose, Wallace wrote. She was taken to University Hospital for treatment and was not charged in Cooper County.

Editor's note: A version of this story that appeared in print on Friday, Feb. 1, incorrectly stated that Lindsey Phoenix formerly lived in Boonville. It was supposed to say that Christian Douglas Hansen formerly lived in Boonville.