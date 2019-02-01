The plan for the next two years is to reassess land values, starting with lots, homesites and small acreage. The value of agricultural land is set by state statute and won’t be affected by reassessment.

Cooper County Assessor Christy Linhart will be reassessing land values in 2019, the first step in bringing Cooper County land assessments in line with state requirements.

The Missouri State Tax Commission requires the weighted median of assessed value of property in a county to be between 90-110 percent of current market value. The weighted median is calculated by the tax commission using a set formula. Right now, the weighted median of assessed value of Cooper County property is at 79 percent of market value because there hasn’t been reassessment since before 2008, Linhart said.

Linhart said she doesn’t want anyone’s taxes to increase, but reassessment is important. If property isn’t reassessed, values could be unfair and unequal throughout the county. The state could also withhold a $3,500 reimbursement from the assessor’s office, she said. The state is authorized to reimburse the office for one-half of the cost of assessment, but only if the county is in compliance with state requirements for property assessment.

The county is required to submit a two-year assessment plan on or before Jan. 1 of every odd-numbered year. Linhart said the plan for the next two years is to reassess land values, starting with lots, homesites and small acreage. The value of agricultural land is set by state statute and won’t be affected by reassessment, Linhart said.

Linhart will look at where Cooper County’s assessed value stands before deciding what to do in 2021, but she said she could start reassessing buildings then.

Employees from the assessor’s office will leave a door hanger if nobody is home when they come to do a reassessment. If the hanger isn’t returned, the office has to make their best estimate based on the information it has, Linhart said.

If your assessed property value increases, the assessor’s office will notify you. The office will mail out impact notices in the first week of June. Linhart said you should open those right away. If you believe the value is off, call the office at (660) 882-2646, or come in to the office in room 22 at 200 Main St., Boonville.

Linhart emphasized that her office deals with property value, not taxes. If you don’t notice that your assessment is off until you get your tax bill, it will be too late to change for that year. If your concerns aren’t resolved by the assessor’s office, you can appeal them to the state Board of Equalization, which meets the second week of July, and then to the State Tax Commission.

Linhart said she will be doing powerpoint presentations around the county to explain the reassessment in more detail. If you know of a group that would like to have her come speak, or want to know where she is going to speak, Linhart said you should contact her office.