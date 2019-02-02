Hundreds of people stopped by Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church on Wednesday to enjoy chili and pie, and support the Boonville Kiwanis Club at its annual Chili Day on Wednesday.

The smell of ground beef and chili powder wafted through the open doors of Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church Wednesday as folks lined up to get a taste of the Boonville Kiwanis Club’s Annual Chili Day fundraiser.

A recipe handed down for decades, hundreds of people stopped by for a bowl and homemade pie, either for lunch or dinner. Close to 100 pies were made for the event and only a handful remained by the end of the evening.

Event organizer Laura Wax gave her appreciation to everyone who braved the frigid temperatures to support the Kiwanis Club.

“Chili day is a lot of work but always so much fun! We know sub-zero temperatures make it difficult to want to go out in the cold,” Wax said.

Wednesday’s Chili Day included a silent auction, which also benefited the club. Club members and the community donated over 120 items for the auction. The money raised from Chili Day will help support the youth-focused initiatives the club organizes, Wax said.

“A huge thank you to everyone’s support and generosity!” continued Wax. She added that the day would not have been a complete success without the help of more than 40 volunteers, especially Boy Scout Troop 67, helping to serve, clean and assist in many different ways.

Projects the club donates to and helps include: Girls and Boys State, two scholarships to Boonville High School graduates, sponsor of Boy Scout Troop 67, YMCA, reading to students at Headstart, sponsor an annual Easter egg hunt, sponsor Boonville High School’s Key Club, and in recent years provided school supplies to children Kindergarten through 5th Grade with the Back to School Bash. The club donates to more organizations as well.

Devoted to aiding local children, the Kiwanis Club will now shift gears and prepare for their annual Easter Egg Hunt and Back to School Bash.