Cameron Comstock, 18, of Boonville, was placed in a Department of Corrections 120-day “shock incarceration” program after his probation was revoked.

A Boonville teen who pleaded guilty to nine felony charges for allegedly threatening to shoot people, possessing drugs and fleeing police in 2018 had his probation revoked Jan. 28 after being charged with more felonies in Boone County.

Cameron Comstock, 18, of Boonville, was placed in a Department of Corrections 120-day “shock incarceration” program after his probation was revoked. He was originally sentenced in November for eight felony charges stemming from three incidents in 2018 in which he allegedly threatened to shoot someone. Comstock put his probation in jeopardy just a month later, when police reported he drove away from a traffic stop on Providence Road in Columbia.

Columbia Police Department officer Jacob Roberts stopped Comstock around 10 p.m. on Dec. 13 after he saw a Dodge minivan commit a traffic violation, Roberts wrote in a probable cause statement. Roberts recognized the minivan as Comstock’s and knew the teen’s license was suspended, he wrote in the statement. Comstock was known to carry guns, Roberts reported, so the officer asked the teen to step out of the van to be frisked. That’s when Comstock sped off southbound down Providence Road, Roberts wrote.

Comstock drove through the parking lot of the Phillips 66 gas station at the corner of Providence Road and Locust Street, and then blew through a red light at the intersection, Roberts reported.

Comstock escaped Columbia police, so Boonville police went to his home Dec. 29 to serve a Boone County warrant. When police told Comstock about the warrant, he took off on foot through the neighborhood, Boonville Police Department Cpl. Michael Hanks wrote in a probable cause statement. Officers chased Comstock into the woods, where he tripped, fell into a creek and was arrested, Hanks wrote.

Comstock pled guilty Nov. 9 to two felony harassment charges after two people told police they saw Comstock drive away after hearing what they believed were two gunshots outside their home in March. Comstock had allegedly threatened to kill one of them earlier in the day, according to a probable cause statement filed by Cooper County Deputy Sheriff Jordan Shikles. Comstock reportedly later told deputies that he was throwing rocks at the house as hard as he could to make it sound like gunshots.

Comstock also pleaded guilty Nov. 9 to felony charges of unlawful use of weapon, harassment and stalking for allegedly flashing a pistol and threatening to shoot someone on Ashley Road, near Boonville High School, in April.

Comstock also pleaded guilty to two felony drug possession charges and one charge of felony harassment after police stopped him in September for allegedly following someone in his Dodge Caravan and threatening to shoot them. Police did not find a gun in the van, but did locate marijuana, cocaine and methamphetamine, according to a probable cause statement filed by Boonville Police Department Cpl. Michael Hanks.

Circuit Judge Robert Koffman ordered that Comstock be placed on supervised probation with suspended sentences of 5 years for each of the eight charges, to be served concurrently.

Comstock faces charges of felony resisting arrest and misdemeanor driving while revoked for the Columbia chase. He also pleaded guilty Jan. 28 to a felony charge of resisting arrest for the Boonville foot chase. For the resisting arrest charge, Judge Koffman sentenced him to 4 years to run concurrently with his other sentences, and Comstock was placed in the 120-day shock program.

The Department of Corrections will decide whether Comstock should be released on probation or serve out his sentence after he completes the 120-day program. The state board of probation and parole will provide 30 days notice to the 18th Circuit Court if it plans to release Comstock on probation. The court can then decide whether to revoke the probation and have Comstock serve out his sentences, which would mean 5 years in prison.

Along with the charges from the chase on Providence, Comstock is also facing felony charges in Boone County for possession of marijuana and possessing a gun in the proximity of marijuana. He has already pleaded guilty to a total of nine felony charges.