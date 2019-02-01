The Friends of Historic Boonville, with additional support from the City of Boonville Local Agency Fund and the Missouri Arts Council, will welcome performers from the Repertory Theatre of Saint Louis as a part of the annual program, Thespian Hall Lively!

More than 1,000 Boonville students, from public and parochial schools, will attend morning and afternoon performances by the Repertory Theatre of Saint Louis at the historic Thespian Hall on Monday.

The Friends of Historic Boonville, with additional support from the City of Boonville Local Agency Fund and the Missouri Arts Council, will welcome performers from the theatre group as a part of the annual program, Thespian Hall Lively!

Friends’ Executive Director Kelly Smith said this will be many of the students’ first exposure to live theater.

“To be able to experience it at no charge, in a theatre with a history that goes back before the Civil War, makes this a doubly-educational experience,” Smith said.

Thespian Hall, thought to be the oldest theatre still in use west of the Alleghenies, served as hospital during the Civil War, hosted offices, and has been a movie house. It was placed on the National Historic Register in 1969.

Kindergarten through third-grade students will attend a 10 a.m. performance of “The Tortoise and the Hare.” Fourth, fifth and sixth graders will attend a 1 p.m. performance of “Greek Myths.”