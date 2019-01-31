JEFFERSON CITY—Gov. Mike Parson made another pitch for a $351 million bond to repair roads and bridges across the state Thursday.

Parson spoke to reporters for about 40 minutes during a Missouri Press Association luncheon at the Missouri Governor's Mansion Thursday afternoon. Parson hit on a number of topics, but focused strongly on the need to spend money on infrastructure projects to attract businesses to the state.

Parson first proposed his plan to borrow $351 million to fix about 250 bridges in critical need of repair Jan. 16, during his State of the State Address, with an annual repayment cost of $30 million for 15 years.

The governor said Thursday it is a down payment on the state's highway needs.

"This is not going to fix the problem," Parson said. "We've got to figure out a bigger package some day to figure out how we're going to meet the demands of infrastructure."

Last year Parson and Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe both stumped in support of Proposition D, which would have raised the state's 17-cent motor fuel tax by 2.5 cents each year for four years and generated $288 million annually when fully implemented. An additional $123 million would have been generated for local transportation projects.

Last April the American Society of Civil Engineers gave the state' infrastructure a grade of C-. Statewide, 12.9 percent of bridges are structurally deficient, far higher than the national average of 8.9 percent, according to the report.

The Missouri Department of Transportation repaired more than 800 bridges between 2009 and 2013 with limited funding, the report statedl. At the time, the report noted, the state still had 4,800 bridges needing repairs totaling $4.2 billion.

When Kehoe met with press association members Thursday morning, he said voters did not like a tax increase, but that the state's infrastructure problems did not go away with the defeat of Proposition D.

The bridges covered by Parson's plan are already on the state's Statewide Transportation Improvement Plan. If the state spends $350 million fixing these bridges, it would free up current revenues for larger projects eligible for federal matching funds, Parson said. In all, the idea could spark about $1 billion in construction, Parson said.

The language of Proposition D confused some voters and that may have played a part in its defeat, Kehoe acknowledged. The ballot language said the money would fund the Missouri State Highway Patrol, which is already funded by fuel taxes.

"The law-enforcement piece made it somewhat confusing, but it was also an attempt to provide transparency to the voters," Kehoe said. "That bucket we call a fuel tax does fund the Missouri State Highway Patrol."

Typically other states use sales taxes or fuel taxes to fund highway projects, Kehoe said. Some states are experimenting with charging voters for miles driven in vehicles. Any significant increase to highway funding and the motor fuels tax will take a statewide vote, Kehoe said.

"There's not a lot of magical ways that other states use for highway funding," Kehoe said. "We'll just see what plan we can come up with immediately."

Parson said he did not consider asking lawmakers for an increase to the gas tax to pay for road improvements during this session because the public voted down Proposition D just three months ago.

"The people voted no for it," Parson said. "I went back to what I thought I could get done and what we thought we could get through the legislature."

While Parson was focused on infrastructure and workforce development in his remarks, questions from editors and reporters covered a wide range of topics.

Parson also said he supports measures taken by the Missouri Department of Corrections to look at alternative forms of incarceration. In November about 63 percent of voters approved Missouri Proposition B, which legalized the sale and use of medical marijuana. State Rep. Ron Hicks, R-Weldon Spring, is sponsoring legislation to expunge misdemeanor marijuana-possession offenses for people that get state-issued medical marijuana ID cards.

In line with his support for sentencing and corrections alternatives, Parson said he supports expunging possession convictions for medical marijuana patients. Still, Parson does not favor recreational marijuana legalization.

"I think we ought to look at that issue," Parson said. "If you've got people that happen to be in jail or prison for something that was illegal two months ago and today it's not, that's a discussion to have."

Parson became governor last year after the resignation of Eric Greitens. He was lieutenant governor and he appointed Kehoe as his replacement.The election of Josh Hawley, previously attorney general, to the U.S. Senate created more openings. Parson moved state Treasurer Eric Schmitt into Hawley's job and appointed state Rep. Scott Fitzpatrick as treasurer.

Kehoe was asked if the governor and lieutenant governor should run in the primary and general elections as a team and said he doesn't have strong views either way.

Parson, however, said he doesn't favor the idea. He said he wants average people to run for office and that combined tickets bring more money into politics.

Despite all the turnover in the top of the state's offices, Schmitt said the system is working properly.

"The people deserve and should expect that someone appointed to a position bears just as much responsibility and is dedicated to that office," Schmitt said.

Kehoe and Parson said they believe infrastructure is their top priority to solve while in office. Good infrastructure attracts businesses and people to the state, Kehoe and Parson said.

"I said from Day 1 I wanted to stay focused on infrastructure and workforce development," Parson said. "There's a lot of other things going on in this state, but those to pieces I do believe is the future of Missouri."

