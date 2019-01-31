The area will be under a boil water advisory for 48 hours after the water is turned back on.

Crews from the City of Boonville will be repairing a leaking water main at the intersection of Highland and Crescent drives on Friday.

Work on the main will start at 8 a.m. and be completed as soon as possible, according to a news release from Director of Public Works M.L. Cauthon III.

The water will be turned off until repairs are done, so those near the intersection will experience low or no water pressure. The area will also be under a boil water advisory for 48 hours after the water is turned back on, according to the release.

Those near the intersection of Highland and Crescent should bring drinking water to a rolling boil for two minutes before using it.

If you have any questions about the work on the main or the boil water advisory, call Boonville Public Works at 660-882-5257.