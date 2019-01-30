In a plea deal over drunk driving charges, Healea agreed to resign as Moniteau County prosecuting attorney and withdraw as a candidate for re-election.

The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday indefinitely suspended the law license of former Moniteau County Prosecutor Shayne Healea as a result of his guilty pleas to charges of assault and driving while intoxicated.

In its order, the court stated that Healea will not be able to apply for reinstatement of his license for at least six months.

Healea pleaded guilty Sept. 4 to three counts of third degree assault and one count of driving while intoxicated for a Oct. 25, 2014, incident in Columbia. Following a Missouri football game, Healea was driving his pickup truck in downtown Columbia when he backed into the glass block windows of Addison’s, then drove away.

The assault charges stemmed from the injuries sustained by patrons of the restaurant who were struck by flying glass.

In a plea deal, Healea agreed to resign as Moniteau County prosecuting attorney and withdraw as a candidate for re-election. Healea received a suspended sentence of 12 months in jail and was placed on probation for two years.