JEFFERSON CITY — Democrats in the Missouri House of Representatives on Monday promoted a package of five bills that aim to remove financial and personal barriers to higher education.

The bills address student loan debt, state-funded financial aid, equal access to financial aid and scholarships, tuition equity and reporting campus domestic violence or sexual assault.

Gov. Mike Parson has made workforce development a priority in his administration, and he issued several executive orders reorganizing state departments to promote those goals.

House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, said in a House Democratic Caucus news conference that workforce development is important and that higher education plays a vital role in fostering it.

The state has withheld funding from institutions of higher education for the past several years, causing them to raise tuition. Quade said this has “put the cost of higher education out of reach for many Missourians.”

The Democrats’ package of bills will have a difficult time in the Republican-dominated House but the lawmakers said they hope to work with GOP members to find support and include the ideas in other legislation.

Student borrowers would be able to consolidate and refinance their student loans into a payment plan based on their income under legislation from state Rep. Kip Kendrick, D-Columbia.

The state and federal governments need to act to alleviate the $1.5 trillion in student debt, Kendrick said. The bill will make sure the state does not shoulder too much of the financial burden, he said.

Kendrick is the ranking Democrat on the House Budget Committee, and he said the fiscal 2020 proposed budget includes flat funding for higher education. Former Gov. Eric Greitens withheld $36 million from higher education two years ago, and last year his proposed budget faced bipartisan opposition because of its cuts to higher education funding.

Underfunding does not look good for a state with low to modest wage growth and an unemployment rate of 3 percent, he said.

“These are years where we should be making up the difference,” Kendrick said. “We should be restoring funding back to public higher education to make up for years and years of cuts, so we’ve got our work cut out for us this year on the budget committee.”

One bill would provide more money to students by awarding a state scholarship before federal aid is calculated. Rep. Kevin Windham, D-Hillsdale, wants to revise Missouri’s A+ Scholarship, which promises qualifying students free education at public community colleges and some vocational or technical schools.

About 2,000 eligible students currently do not receive this funding because Pell Grants and other funding sources are applied before the A+ scholarship is distributed, he said.

The average gross income of A+ recipients is $85,000 per year, and only 36 percent of recipients come from families who make more than $100,000 per year, Windham said. He said it is important that financial aid programs be equitable to all students and give an advantage to those with the most financial need.

Democrats also want to undo the restrictions on attending colleges and universities faced by students who are not legal residents of the United States. Provisions included in state the state budget since July 2015 prohibit state schools from giving financial aid. In July 2014, schools were barred from charging low in-state tuition to those students.

“These are kids who are Missourians,” said Rep. Judy Morgan, D-Kansas City. “Some of them know no other country than the United States.”

Morgan is sponsoring a bill to create the Missouri Tuition Equity Act. It would require state-funded colleges and universities to charge in-state tuition to students who have lived in Missouri for at least two years and graduated from a Missouri high school. It would also prohibit schools from denying admission based on a student’s immigration status.

The Democrats’ approach to issues surrounding sexual violence and Title IX investigations differs sharply from Republicans.

Rep. Chris Carter, D-St. Louis, filed a bill that would require all student organizations at a college or university to have at least one person in its leadership as a mandatory reporter of campus domestic violence or sexual assault.

GOP legislation recently filed in both houses “erodes protections for survivors of sexual assault,” Kendrick said, adding that it is “a step in the wrong direction.”

If passed, the legislation would require due process in Title IX investigations at Missouri’s colleges and universities, and it would guarantee all students the right to representation by an attorney in a Title IX case.

Those requirements would add expense as accusers and the accused hire attorneys, institutions hire own independent counsel and Title IX offices hire more staff, Kendrick said.

The due process bill would put Missouri out of compliance with the federal Title IX processes, Kendrick said. That would disqualify the state from receiving federal student financial aid, such as Pell Grants, under Title IV.

“If you’re not Title IX compliant, you’re not Title IV compliant,” Kendrick said.

Democrats hope to work with state Rep. Kathryn Swan, R-Cape Girardeau, on her bill to provide college grants for Missourians who are at least 25 years old and make less than $80,000 per year. Parson proposed this $22 million program, called the Fast-Track Workforce Incentive Grant, in his State of the State speech earlier this month.

Quade said the program is “definitely a conversation that we are in support of” but could create financial inequities, and she expressed concern about the age minimum.

“We have a lot of Missourians who are under 25 that would benefit from support like that,” she said. “We’re interested to see how that bill progresses, and maybe we can make some amendments to it so that we can fully support it.”