Dear Pastor,

Some people claim to see the Holy Spirit. You’ve claimed this, too. How can that be?



A: Over the years there have been many comments about my statements regarding the Holy Ghost. I never tire of writing about him!



When I first met someone who claimed to see the Holy Spirit, I was skeptical. I asked many questions and got dissatisfying answers. I then became doubtful ... felt inadequate ... and let the subject drop. I carried on with my pursuit of the Bible, the presence of God and the supernatural. “Some people are able to see God. I guess I’m not one of them,” I said. Even though I regularly had dreams from the Lord; often heard his voice and even experienced miracles and healings at key moments of my life; it seemed unfair that I couldn’t see what others saw in terms of the Holy Spirit.



But then one day, during a particularly painful season of my life, I started asking God to have mercy on me and help me understand the Holy Spirit. I desperately needed the comfort of the Comforter. I launched a personal Bible study about the third person of the Godhead. I investigated every scripture that talked about him. I pursued the Lord with questions and prayers regarding the Holy Spirit. “Then Moses said, ‘I pray You show me Your glory!’ And He said, ‘I Myself will make all My goodness pass before you, and will proclaim the name of the Lord before you; and I will be gracious to whom I will be gracious, and will show compassion on whom I will show compassion’” (Exodus 33:18, 19, NASB).



Moses’ scripture in Exodus thirty-three came alive. The prophet Jeremiah also assures us that when we seek God, we find him (Jeremiah 29:13), and that was true. The Bible doesn’t specify what facets of God we must seek in particular, only that when we do it, we will dig for spiritual treasure and discover. In the fullness of time, here he came. Just as the Lord proclaimed; his goodness came to me because of his gracious compassion on me. God knew I needed more of him than ever before. He appeared to me as a caregiver and concerned friend; dressed in medical garb (white physician’s scrubs of the 1950s which tie down the back) and bearing a huge smile and warm, tender touch. When he arrived that day, I simply asked through tears, “Is it you?” He said nothing, but came and sat beside me that whole night. Since that day, when I call out, “Come, Holy Spirit” he often returns to me.



You must understand, however, that I spent decades cultivating both my faith in God and my spiritual sight. Faith is not only a belief system for the Christian. It is also a decision to embrace the faith that God wants us to have - the kind without religious limitations or taboo topics. God is miraculous, so he will want to present himself outside of our religious parameters or understanding. If you prefer your faith to be absent of certain Holy Spirit gifts which make you uncomfortable (like speaking in tongues, prophecy, instantaneous healing, etc.), you will hinder the Holy Spirit’s activity since unbelief destroys the delicate doorway into spiritual sight.



Human beings have two sets of eyes that provide our sight: natural and spiritual. We often refer to our spiritual eyes like this: “My mind’s eye” or the “eyes of my heart.” Like peripheral vision, spiritual sight is not necessarily distorted, but a type of visual twilight. It is not our imagination, wishful thinking or psychic imagery. Seeing through spiritual eyes is demonstrated, for example, at Moses’ burning bush: “The angel of the Lord appeared to him in a blazing fire from the midst of a bush; and he looked, and behold, the bush was burning with fire, yet the bush was not consumed” (Exodus 3:2). Moses saw a shrub on fire with his natural eyes. But his spiritual eyes looked deeper and acknowledged the bush was not burning at all. Spiritual sight is seeing but not seeing; or seeing two things at once - both equally real and in different realms; both here and there (in a spiritual dimension.) I know ... it’s clear as mud.



I bless you in your pursuit of the Holy Spirit. You will find him and you will understand.



