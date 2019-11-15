It’s always fascinating to me to spy the moon as I drive or walk along.



Our faithful and only natural satellite, the moon attends to planet Earth generation after generation, the very same moon our ancestors saw and enjoyed, maybe even more than we do today. The fanciful “Man in the Moon,” an imagined face made up of hardened lava plains, follows us like a faithful friend.



As a young child my mother had me in tow, walking down the block one evening to the drug store where surely we had ice cream sodas and I found a new toy (a kid’s perspective of the trip downtown). As we went, the crescent moon hung low in the western sky. Curiously, the houses we passed seemed to sweep behind us, but the moon stayed with us, occasionally eclipsed by a rooftop chimney or tree. Good thing my mother’s eyes were probably straight ahead, as she pulled me by the hand and I kept looking to my right at the banana-shaped moon.



Then there’s the lovely sight late at night with the full, or nearly full moon shining in the window, undeterred by any glaring streetlights. With the shade pulled up, the dim glow of moon beams decorate the room, casting shadows. The brilliant lunar orb punctuates the deep blue sky, darker the further one glances away. The brightest of the stars and planets shine through the lunar light.



It’s hard for a city or town dweller to appreciate the ancient experience of walking in the moonlight. For a while I was living out in the countryside, where I enjoyed occasional moonlit walks on the back road, silhouettes of darkened barns and silos forming the foreground. There’s nothing like the peaceful, quiet walk in the moonlight, serenaded perhaps by the crickets and peep toads of summer, and if you’re fortunate, an owl or hopefully distant coyote.



Seeing the moon reflecting off a lake or sea is also a moment to cherish.



Living in town and passing a mall every day, it’s a different experience at night but not altogether hopeless. Reminding me of being pulled down the sidewalk one night by my late mother many decades ago, I was driving home after dark and passing the Route 6 Plaza.



If you are from where I live, you know what I mean. Heading east on 6 out of Honesdale, the roadway goes down hill to the first traffic light for the mall, facing east. At a certain time of year, if the sky is clear and the moon is rising, you get to see the moon straight ahead, and just below it, the circus of florescent, incandescent or LED lights, marking the store signs and light from the store windows as well as the stream of white headlights heading west and the column of red taillights in front.



Standing out in the midst of the commercial scene is of course the Golden Arches, McDonald’s restaurant’s iconic sign.



As I drove down, heading past the plaza entrances, McDonald’s came closer and closer and the tall sign became taller and wider. As the arches moved up in the sky, the moon seemed to be drawn down, and as I watched from the corner of my eye, sure enough, the moment came.



The moon, all of 2,158.8 miles across and roughly a quarter the size of the Earth, slid perfectly within one of the Golden Arches, as I drove past.



I so wanted to try and snap a photograph to show this to you, but to stand in the right spot I would have been blocking rush-hour traffic... at night!



It’s all a matter of perspective. The moon is on average, 238,000 miles away; I was maybe 50 feet from the yellow arches when it framed the moon. When I walked down the street with mom, we were also walking past the moon as well as the houses, but the moon didn’t seem to budge.



It’s also great seeing the moon at times in broad daylight, so pale in the turquoise sky but still there as it keeps its orbital rhythm.



Last quarter moon is on Nov. 19; all this week, the moon is waning, showing less and less of its face as it heads towards the morning crescent and new moon on Nov. 26. Then once again, our moon returns to the evening sky, its other side lit and waiting to accompany us once again.

Keep looking up!



Peter Becker is managing editor at The News Eagle in Hawley, Pennsylvania. Notes are welcome at news@neagle.com. Please mention in what newspaper or website you read this column.