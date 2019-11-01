Chocolate Spider Web Cake

This dessert begins with a decadent devil’s food cake, with a chocolate marshmallow buttercream frosting, then it’s topped with a chocolate ganache glaze.



This is the perfect Halloween party dessert: a swirl of vanilla icing on top, a few strokes with a skewer or toothpick and you have the makings of an enormous spider web effect.



1 box devil’s food chocolate cake, plus ingredients called for

1/2 cups unsalted butter softened

1 cups confectioners’ sugar

7 1/2 oz. jar marshmallow crème

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Pinch of kosher salt

3/4 cups heavy cream

1 1/2 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 tube store-bought vanilla icing



Butter and flour two 9-inch cake pans. Prepare cake batter according to package instructions. Bake according to package instructions and let cool.



Once cool, place the first cake layer on a platter.



Make the frosting: In a large bowl using a hand mixer, combine butter, confectioners’ sugar, marshmallow crème, vanilla extract and salt, and beat until fluffy and combined. Frost the first layer.



Top with the second cake layer and frost top and sides of the cake.



Make ganache: In a small saucepan, heat heavy cream just until it bubbles. Place chocolate chips in a heat-proof bowl and pour over heavy cream. Let stand 2 minutes, then whisk until chocolate is thoroughly combined.



Pour ganache over the cake. Frost a spiral of frosting on top of the ganache and use a toothpick to draw cobwebs.

The Black Cat: Chocolate Gateau with Raspberry Purée

I always have trouble deciding whether to refer to these types of desserts as a cake or a pie. It’s very dense like a fudge brownie, and the texture is definitely unlike a sponge cake. A word of caution: serve small slices; it’s rich!



Prepare the coulis first:



For the fruit coulis:

1 lb. berries, plus extra for garnishing

1/2 cup superfine sugar

Juice of one lemon



Put the berries in a pan with 1/2 cup sugar and heat very gently, stirring with a wooden spoon from time to time. When the mixture comes to a simmer, cook gently for another 10 minutes. Transfer to a blender or a food processor and whiz to a purée. Strain the liquid through a cheesecloth-lined strainer into a bowl. Let the coulis cool, occasionally stirring to prevent a skin forming. When cold, stir in the lemon juice.



3/4 cup superfine sugar, plus some for sprinkling in the springform pan

10 ounces semi-sweet chocolate, chopped

3/4 cup unsalted butter, cut into pieces

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

5 eggs, separated

1/4 cup flour sifted

Pinch of salt



Preheat the oven to 325 degrees.



Generously butter a 9 1/2-inch springform pan, then sprinkle the pan with a little sugar and tap out the excess. Set aside 3 tablespoons of the sugar; you are going to use it for the egg whites.



Place the chocolate, butter and remaining sugar in a heavy saucepan and cook over low heat until the chocolate and butter have melted, and the sugar has dissolved. Remove the pan from the heat, stir in the vanilla extract and let the mixture cool slightly.



Beat the egg yolks into the chocolate mixture, beating each in well, and then stir in the flour.



In a clean, grease-free bowl, using an electric mixer, beat the egg whites slowly until they are frothy. Increase the speed, add the salt and continue beating until soft peaks form. Sprinkle over the reserved sugar and beat until the whites are stiff and glossy. Beat one-third of the whites into the chocolate mixture, then fold in the remaining whites.



Carefully pour the mixture into the pan and tap the pan gently to release any air bubbles.



Bake the cake for about 35 to 45 minutes until well risen and the top springs back when touched lightly with a fingertip. Transfer the cake to a wire rack, remove the side of the pan and let cool completely.



Remove the pan base and transfer to a serving plate.



From www.melangery.com.



Laura Tolbert, also known as Fleur de Lolly, has been sharing recipes, table decor ideas and advice for fellow foodies and novices on her blog, fleurdelolly.blogspot.com for more than eight years. She won the Duke Mayonnaise 100th Anniversary nationwide recipe contest for her Alabama White BBQ Sauce. You can contact her at facebook.com/fleurde.lolly.5, on Instagram and fleurdelolly@yahoo.com.