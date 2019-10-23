Creativity proceeds from restlessness. Derek Nelson understands this body and soul. Much of the material on his new album, “Richer Soil” was born in the wee hours — in the spaces between waking and sleeping, comfort and fatigue.

When the Chicago-based songwriter transitioned from his role as a father of one son to a father of two, he found what was easy the first time around wouldn’t necessarily repeat itself. His second son wavered in and out of sleep, forcing Nelson into invention.

“Parenting has a way of correcting you if you feel like you know what you’re doing,” he said.

Singing soothed the tiny soul, and Nelson began to view these intimate, late-night concerts as a way to break new musical ground. The ideas he turned over by day — the state of our politics, the profound love shared by his family — found musical expression by night. As words and melodies met in the middle, he rounded the songs into true shape and recognized the critical creative mass that became “Richer Soil.”

Strangely enough, this is Nelson’s solo debut. The University of Missouri graduate — Nelson lived in Columbia from 2004 to 2008 — has signed his name to several EPs, and stepped to the microphone with the artful Chicago collective Martin Van Ruin. But here in these songs, birthed at home but facing the wider world, Nelson found himself with a fuller, richer story to share.

The easiest label for this music is Americana, with Nelson and Co. threading rock, country and folk together into a seamless garment. Songs like lead track “Water Run Through” opens on a high-plains amble, then quiets itself long enough to feature lovely back-pew harmonies. Nelson takes a page from the Bob Dylan playbook, drawing water from a deep well on the folk ballad “Serious Times,” then reprising that song near the end of the record, reimagining it as a New Orleans funeral march.

Nelson traveled to Nashville, making the record in the company of producer Skylar Wilson and a number of inventive players. The process, as he described it, was a matter of trust, Nelson passing his stories and songs into the palms of his collaborators. He values creating in community, and applied lessons learned working within Martin Van Ruin.

“I don’t have to finish the song. I’ll write half of it, or I’ll just give an idea,” Nelson said. “It relieves you of the burden and the pressure — number one. But number two, you just fundamentally know that something great is going to come out of it.”

Listeners will hear an album that beautifully straddles the fence between intent and instinct. Each guitar part, keyboard figure and bassline sounds perfectly in place — as if it couldn’t possibly go elsewhere — yet Nelson said many of the final arrangements asserted themselves within 30-60 minutes of practicing the song together.

Particularly rewarding was the six-minute “A Crowded Place,” which Nelson dubbed a “historical romp” through 19th-century Illinois. He knew the song would never work as a solo joint, so he took a “leap of faith” with his fellow musicians.

“There really was this feeling ... this could be one of the best songs I’ve ever been a part of, or this could straight-up not work,” Nelson said.

The result is a loping, ever-growing folk-rock ballad that finds space both for wistful piano and fuzzed-out guitar. Risk and reward meet up, and Nelson’s ambitions sound fulfilled.

Elsewhere, “Number One” both fills and spills out of Bruce Springsteen’s mold, insistent chorus vocals underlining every bit of the anthem’s call to balance awareness and aspiration, a sense of self with a bond to something bigger.

Set back-to-back, “Henry (Can We Meet in the Middle?)” and “Damn Mess” address domestic life with wise and weary eyes. The former puts forward Nelson’s “fundamental” instinct to trust in the goodness of children, including his own. In one particularly meaningful line, he addresses the long-haired sons among us — including God’s own offspring.

“If you wound up having a child, and they wound up walking through the country with long hair, preaching peace and love — I think in today’s age we might be worried about our kid,” he said.

“Henry” strikes a supportive tone instead, and acknowledges Nelson’s hope that he becomes more like his son, and not necessarily the other way around.

"They say you can't prove a negative / Well, I know that's not true / Cause I would be a damn mess / If not for you,” Nelson sings on the latter, a song which honors his wife, Lauren with its sense of vulnerability and co-existence.

“She’s really smart and discerning, and would be able to see through the empty platitudes that a lot of love songs get filled with,” Nelson said of his wife. “I’ve always enjoyed the challenge of writing songs for her, because I know it really has to be true.”

Nelson's best effort at telling the truth about their relationship, "Damn Mess" gazes at what life might be like without her and expresses gratitude, rather than regret, for all he’s missed.

The personal and political bob and weave throughout “Richer Soil.” As he sings about serious times, Nelson can’t help but connect the wider world to the one he knows best. He hopes the record lives up to its name, and survives as a record of his existence and emotions within this moment in his family and country.

“The idea is to tell stories to tie it into the wider human story,” he said. “But also then to be nuanced and small enough to be real and relatable.”

adanielsen@columbiatribune.com 573-815-1731