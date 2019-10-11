Big Thief, “Two Hands” (4AD) Led by the poetic Adrianne Lenker, this Brooklyn band releases its second album of 2019, following the excellent “U.F.O.F.”

Blood Orange, “Fields” (Cedille) Blood Orange mastermind Dev Hynes has released some of the most evocative R&B of the last decade. Here he teams with innovative new-music group Third Coast Percussion, who will realize a new direction in his music: neo-classical compositions.

Elbow, “Giants of All Sizes” (Verve) Long revered in their native England, long underappreciated stateside, this cinematic rock ‘n’ roll band delivers its eighth record. Guy Garvey’s voice wraps around cathartic, thought-provoking lyrics, which his bandmates frame with stormy sounds.

Kim Gordon, “No Home Record” (Matador) The longtime Sonic Youth principal delivers her first proper solo record — though she has made other collaborative projects — since that band’s disintegration. Early tracks reveal Gordon’s distinctive, dusky voice laying over tracks that mix elements of noise rock, folk and electronica.