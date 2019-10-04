The Menzingers, “Hello Exile” (Epitaph) The Pennsylvania punks are nearly 15 years into a career marked by big hooks, jabs and knockout punches. The band’s latest delivers massive guitars and a host of memorable melodies.

North Mississippi Allstars, “Up and Rolling” (New West) Continuing on in the family business, the prolific Dickinson brothers somehow manage to find new aspects and angles of blues and Southern rock to turn over and explore.

Angel Olsen, “All Mirrors” (Jagjaguwar) The St. Louis native creates mesmerizing pop music, all blurry-eyed melodies, rich accompaniment and compelling lyrics. Olsen’s songs could outfit a David Lynch movie or a midnight dance party.

Wilco, “Ode to Joy” (dBpm) One of the Midwest’s all-time great rock outfits pursues unity, bringing together its various sides — optimism and tempered enthusiasm; intimate, angular music with strange flourishes.