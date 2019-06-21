Editor’s note: This is the first of two columns on the jazz awards season.

I’m a bit late covering the jazz "awards season.” Believe it or not, there is one. However, it’s unsurprising if you're reading unaware, as it remains true that jazz is the only musical genre without a nationally-televised awards show. And yes that would, in our visually-oriented age, have a measurable impact on things.

With that in mind, this set of columns turns attention to a pair of annual award groupings: National Endowment for the Arts Jazz Masters and the Jazz Journalists Association’s set of accolades. The NEA Jazz Masters serves as the most significant award in the field, tantamount to a lifetime achievement award that arrives with a $25,000 prize.

The Jazz Masters, which began in 1982, has now awarded fellowships to 157 figures. One could argue the total exceeds 160 if you count the individual members of the Marsalis family — patriarch Ellis and sons Branford, Wynton, Delfeayo and Jason — rather than as a single entity, which is how the NEA chose to designate them in 2011.

It was obvious from the genre's start that scores of players should be classified as jazz masters. How could Charlie Parker, Billie Holiday, Lester Young, John Coltrane or Fats Waller not be labeled this way? However, the NEA decided recipients must be alive at the time the awards are announced; this was, realistically, the only way it could play catch-up and also recognize artists while they create in the field.

Part and parcel with this, the decision was made to select three musicians per year, a policy that remained in effect through 2003. At that point, it sunk in that the NEA was falling behind and some of those who deserved recognition were not getting any younger.

In addition to expanding the number of annual musician recipients, an “advocate” recipient was added to the mix — a non-musician working in the field — with the award named after A.B. Spellman, the poet, author, critic and NEA arts administrator from 1975-2005, who is now 83 years old. The Jazz Masters awards are meant to be public in the clearest sense of the word. Anybody can nominate anyone else, with the annual deadline taking place on October 31 of each year; qualifications include those “who have been significant to the field of jazz, through vocals, instrumental performance, creative leadership, and education.”

The 2020 NEA Jazz Masters include vocalist Bobby McFerrin, saxophonist/flutist Roscoe Mitchell, bassist Reggie Workman and Dorthaan Kirk, receiving the Spellman advocate award. For the last several years, recipients have been feted with a presentation and concert in their honor that is free and open to the public. The location has moved from Jazz at Lincoln Center to the Kennedy Center to, for the first time, SFJazz in San Francisco, where it will take place in April and be streamed live on the NEA website.

McFerrin’s stock exploded three decades ago when he wrote and recorded “Don’t Worry, Be Happy”; for a time, it was the musical equivalent of the ubiquitous yellow smiley face. While that propelled McFerrin, he continued to hone his craft. He’s become active in the jazz education realm and continues to perform solo concerts as well as working with other musicians.

Mitchell, a Chicagoan, is a member of jazz’s avant-garde and tremendously forward-thinking. An original member of the Art Ensemble of Chicago, as well as deeply involved with the Association for the Advancement of Creative Musicians, Mitchell leads his own groups, works with classical musicians as well as with the likes of Anthony Braxton, Jack DeJohnette, Muhal Richard Abrams, Henry Threadgill, Matthew Shipp, Evan Parker and Wadada Leo Smith.

Workman’s career certainly overlaps with Mitchell’s — in fact, the bassist appears on Mitchell’s “In Walked Buckner” (Delmark, 1999), but Workman’s musical association cover a wide range of territory. A Philadelphian who became a presence in New York as a teenager, Workman worked with a wide array of artists from John Coltrane to Art Blakey. His sideman contributions — many of them appearing on Blue Note Records during the 1960s — include sessions with the likes of Gary Bartz, Stanley Cowell, Grant Green, Freddie Hubbard, Bobby Hutcherson, Elvin Jones, Wayne Shorter and Mal Waldron.

Kirk, the widow of multi-instrumentalist Rahsaan Roland Kirk, certainly qualifies as an advocate. Hired shortly after her husband’s death when WBGO 88.3 FM in Newark, New Jersey launched in 1979 as a full-time jazz station, “Newark’s First Lady of Jazz,” grew up in Texas and lived in California before moving to the East Coast in 1970. Kirk finally retired last year at age 81. At the time, the station reports she held such titles as special events and community relations coordinator; curator of the station’s public art gallery; and manager of the annual WBGO Jazz-a-thon as well as the WBGO Children’s Jazz Series.

