Jefferson City native, now Springfield resident, Molly Healey unites each strain and season of her career on the superlative new album “Circles.” The grit and grace of her earthy American songs collides and conjoins with the more ethereal, haunted Midwestern sounds she has sculpted with looping technology. “Circles,” a full-band effort, lives up to its name, closing any last distance between Healey’s many musical sides.

Long — and still — sought after for her singular string skills, each of Healey’s solo albums qualify as star turns, showing off the complete musician and composer she is.

Healey’s string-band soul radiates through opener “Hey Mama.” Crackling percussion and finger-wagging melodies evoke the likes of Carolina Chocolate Drops and Pearl and the Beard. Healey folds her friends, The Burney Sisters, into the track, offering listeners a spirited, cross-generational moment of collaboration.

“Paranoia” follows, Zach Harrison’s guitar bite guiding the band into a full-on rocker with the contours of 1990s alternative, but groovier currents. Even as the song charges ahead, strings swirl around Healey’s assured vocals.

“Winterfire” lives on a lilt that recalls John Hiatt, and Healey works through deceptively bittersweet lyrics about the simple glories of love — and its slippery nature.

The record’s two standout tracks take different approaches yet, as the album goes, broker a strange unity. “White Noise” is a Wilco-esque slice of pop, all whirling motion and surprising sound. Healey’s violin and Harrison’s guitar unspool electric light, not unlike the image which graces the album’s cover, while the rhythm section of Kyle Day and Danny Carroll.

“Duplicity” takes a minimalist approach, with Healey delivering romantic, tortured verses over dark and quiet riffs. The song presents a fresh take on tropes of innocents loving devils, and the promises of eternity conflicting with the pleasures of earth. “And if we die / I don’t want heaven / Because I know they wouldn’t let you in,” Healey sings with conviction.

A late-album highlight, the instrumental “Dreams” comes off like a microcosm of Healey’s music, delicate yet hardy, rooted in tradition yet carving its own path. “Circles” is a lovely, often refreshing record that sounds like Missouri, itself a land of contradictions, through and through.

