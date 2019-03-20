The kids are alright.

Specifically, the prematurely deft trio which makes up Columbia band The Sweaters are alright. As the bio offered as part of a recent True/False Film Fest appearance notes, “only one-third” of the band — made up of brothers Ben and Henry Cohen and Anders Harms — “is old enough to drive.” And yet, as The Sweaters exhibit on their first EP, the five-song “Focus and Ask Again,” they possess a level of style and substance which exceeds their years.

Well before any of its members has completed a college application, The Sweaters have internalized the best college-rock of the last four decades, taking what they like and unfurling a sound which nimbly splits the difference between quirky and accessible.

Opener “The Creeps” is two-and-a-half minutes of fully-realized indie-pop. When bass and drums kick in, a spare guitar-vocal duet becomes a gliding rocker with the countenance of punk and a Beatle-esque backbeat. Vocal lines, layered and traded in compelling fashion, distinguish the cut from the sort of three-chord bash-and-pop many bands The Sweaters’ age could churn out.

“Think You Could Tell” follows, building from a dark, moody mid-’90s guitar riff. Here, as throughout the EP, the band’s melodies hook the listener without falling into predictability. The sharpness of the hook and a kaleidoscopic keyboard part commend “Say It’s Alright.” The guitar tone here and elsewhere evokes The Smiths, and descendants such as Belle and Sebastian and The New Pornographers, without embracing the sweeping romanticism of that seminal band. The brisk “Guess Around” derives its personality from a chunkier guitar tone, and chases its muses around a few interesting bends and forks in the road.

Closer “Fast Forward” is the primary place the band’s youth shows, with the chorus centered around a series of text messages — the reference is true to life, but sounds like one an older band might avoid. Still, the darkness of the music and the quality of its guitar work — which incorporates Pavement-esque noodling before fading into something more furious — provides a suitable offset.

Indeed, “Focus and Ask Again” divests listeners of the need to qualify anything about The Sweaters’ sound with the phrase “for their age.” This is an emerging band with a bright future and much to appreciate. Full stop. The thought of watching and listening as the band explores its considerable room to grow is only a bonus.

