Put your ear up to Alex Rose’s music, and you’ll hear the sound of an artist learning to completely trust herself.

On her 2017 debut “Arcadian Pages,” the Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter translated the many miles she traveled in search of adventure and belonging into words and music. Early and often, Rose foregrounds her vocals — the first minute of album opener “Ty” features her singing unaccompanied. That choice reflects her growing confidence, a courageous act of declaring herself worthy to share her self-expression with the world.

“I think there is a vulnerability to having a singular voice shine through — so that was sort of a personal challenge that came with, also, just being 30 and putting out my first album,” she said. “It’s a little bit of a different trajectory. So I guess you could say, in a lot of ways, it took me a long time as a musician, and as a female writer and singer, to find my voice and to put it on the line.”

"But how long until the world takes notice? / How long until our tiny voices are loud enough to make damage stop?" she sings on "Ponderosa Pines," a track written about the Standing Rock protests, but which takes on added resonance when you consider her journey. "All we do is talk and talk / And wait for the world to take notice."

Writing with her physical voice in mind, Rose often hears in harmonies or unique vocal arrangements. Throughout the process of making "Arcadian Pages," Rose learned a great deal at the feet of co-producer Anni Rossi. Rose credits Rossi with helping her understand how to sift musical possibilities and break through creative paralysis to make more interesting choices.

“She has a formidable instinct ... to have her expertise in the studio was so important," Rose said. "She taught me a lot of things about trusting my own instincts.”

The pair knew each other through mutual friends, but reconnected several years ago at the True/False Film Fest, spurring their collaboration.

Rose was born in the City of Angels before spending many of her formative years in Austin, Texas. Her return to Los Angeles has reframed her perspective, placing her songs in a Golden State of mind.

“Every day, I’m excited to be back,” Rose said. “It’s kind of crazy — I thought it would have worn off, but there’s a magic about California.”

The act of settling down, Rose said, has come with a fresh sense of artistic freedom. Songs written since “Arcadian Pages” — Rose entered a recording studio last week to begin her sophomore album — spring for a deeper rootedness and connection. Rose now experiences her previous work like rings on a tree, markers of who she was and how far she has come.

“I can’t help but have even more compassion for my younger self,” she said with a laugh as she talked about performing older material.

Even in the two years since “Arcadian Pages” hit the atmosphere, she hears a maturity in her singing that runs parallel to her personal growth. Her newer work is infused with a more theatrical flair and performative focus, she said. She feels greater openness to follow her muses into a variety of styles, knowing they all can co-exist, united by her physical and artistic voice.

The vote of confidence Rose received from an artist like Rossi — and the vote of confidence she cast for herself — have enabled her to work from a place of pure freedom, something her audience can expect to hear come through loud and clear.

