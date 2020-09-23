Striking art exists beyond its moment and medium, sometimes sliding, sometimes shoving its way into other corners of life. Great poetry slips off the page and burrows into the soul’s recesses; memorable movie scenes overlay everyday situations; songs embed themselves in the brain, returning at just the right moment like divine instruction.

Justin Hamm foregrounds the adaptable, everlasting nature of art in his latest project, “Federico Garcia Lorca Blues.” The earnest, soulful Mid-Missouri poet recites some of his best verses over subtle, strong musical backing. Just seven tracks and around 12 minutes in length, the album gently underlines the truth that poetry is all around us.

Hamm reads in the not-quite-an-accent of the Midwest. At times, he approaches a lived-in twang; mostly, he sounds as if he is familiar with and fond of the soil on which his two feet stand. His poems sift sacredness from the elemental — wind and rain, crops and human caresses — and those very elements inform his tone and timbre.

Opener “Storm, Rural Missouri / I Will Tell You Where I’ve Been” establishes Hamm’s way, comparing barns to “weathered gray monks” praying for all they survey. His verses — which venerate “time-crumpled angels” in “Carhartt robes” — fit thoughtfully, confidently over rolling banjo and storm sounds.

“Here, every storm is forty nights from stating the profound,” he says.

“Rebekah, Just When the Drought was Ending” traces the movement of like forces while commenting on the titular character as another natural phenomenon. Amiable acoustic guitar frames Hamm’s voice and adds thoughtful, just-there punctuation to lines like “But she must’ve seen that the new rain / wasn’t baptismal or meant for her restoration. / When those stormclouds finally swelled / and burst into fat miracle drumbeats / she must’ve felt the change was coming on.”

Hamm digs into the Midwest’s glorious particularities in “Garcia Lorca Blues.” Later, he meets “a Slim Jim munching / Sancho Panza / goateed now / all leathered out/ and in close contact / with his inner beast.” I

In the span of 90 seconds, and over quietly dynamic Spanish guitar, “Goodbye, Sancho Panza” touches on themes of restlessness, fatherhood, mythology and simplicity. Hamm closes this chapter by uniting intimacy and resignation.

“Missouri is veined with / deep winding caverns / so many of her secrets / tightly concealed / and anyway I’m / too old and civilized / for the sort of digging / it would take / to learn anything good.”

The piano-driven “Gratitude for the Poets” expresses just that, while the closing “Pay Phones in the Underworld” takes the form of an American hymn to heaven, hell and all the places between.

Like the best poetry, “Federico Garcia Lorca Blues” feels just familiar enough to be revelatory. Like a good album, its strings tug at yours. Where the two forms meet, Hamm creates a swift and staggering epistle, tipping his wide-brimmed hat to his influences and revealing the murmurings hidden in his heart.

adanielsen@columbiatribune.com 573-815-1731