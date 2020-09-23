Shaggy is the best adjective I can use to describe Miranda July’s dramedy “Kajillionaire,” opening at Ragtag Cinema this weekend. Masked as a story of small time hoods whose schemes are upended by a stranger, the film reveals itself as a rambling character piece about lost souls. Audience reception will depend mainly on your patience and how much melancholic whimsy your stomach can digest.

The Dyne family is very shaggy. They are disheveled, untucked and ill-groomed. Mom, dad and daughter prowl the sidewalks of Los Angeles scrapping for every low-level grift they can find. The family is portrayed by Evan Rachel Wood, Richard Jenkins and Debra Winger.

Remember Debra Winger? One of those talented actresses Hollywood labeled “difficult,” then shuffled away. She doesn’t have much to do in “Kajillionaire,” but it’s nice to see Winger back on a big screen.

Anyhow, the Dynes are characters as desperate as you’ll see in fiction. Their plots go to great lengths to obtain very little. Getting twenty bucks to cover a parenting class for a deadbeat neighbor is a big score compared to the scraps and coupons they usually digest. One might be reminded of the scheming families of “Parasite” or “Shoplifters.” Criminals whose lives mirror the “gig economy” our society has settled upon as acceptable.

The difference might be those earlier films clearly delineated their tonal approach to the characters as either darkly funny or tragic, respectively.

July, as writer and director, never settles on a tone. The Dynes’ plight feels pathetic and sad but the film telegraphs a desire to bemuse. Case in point: the family rents a ramshackle office for their living quarters in a bubble factory and the walls bleed with bright pink ooze that is in constant need of mopping up.

The purpose of this becomes obvious as the story rolls along, but it only works as precocious symbolism. It’s in sharp contrast to the characters’ depiction otherwise. July is better known as an artist than filmmaker and, in details like this, her visual flourish trumps the substance of the work.

Wood’s character – named Old Dolio with another odd, obnoxious aside – emerges as the central character of “Kajillionaire.” She is out of place with her family, lost in a way she cannot articulate. Clearly, her family’s strange existence troubles her and she sees little opportunity to escape. This is how she was raised, after all. Her perception shifts when the family meets Melanie (Gina Rodriguez), who propositions a new angle of scheming.

Old Dolio is alarmed by this stranger’s presence. Is this jealousy? Is she worried Melanie has her own hidden agenda? It could be something else entirely. The film becomes a study of these two characters and their understanding of one another. Their relationship is defined by non-sequiturs the audience anticipates will add up. The pacing, like the characters themselves, is messy and frustrated. Shaggy, as I said.

I won’t reveal much more as the story relies on how these two characters evolve. Rodriguez is appealing, able to balance the sour and sweet tones of July’s script. I’m aware of her film work (she’s also very good in “Annihilation” and “Deepwater Horizon”) but “Jane the Virgin” I missed. I am probably not in the target audience anyway.

Wood is trickier here. She’s a reliably good actress, but the script gives her conflicting material to work with. July is keen on hiding details of Old Dolio that seem crucial. The character is clearly older, like in her late twenties or early thirties. What has kept her in the clutches of her ineptly criminal parents this long is never explored. Her parents lack the charm of many cinematic con artists. The draw to stay confined remains foggy. Seems important as the film becomes more and more about the character.

July leaves much wanting in her film’s central premise — of what these uncertain women must do to find themselves and find an escape from an unfulfilled life. Without a clear sense of motivation, it is hard to be moved by where they end up going. As though the film’s unkemptness is enough.

A note of interest: if you are worried about seeing the film in the confines of Ragtag’s auditorium, our local indie cinema has teamed up with Logboat Brewery to play the film outside Sunday night. You can buy tickets now and this promises to be a fun, communal experience. I hope they continue doing this until it starts to snow and ice. I’ll do my best to be there every weekend to show my support for cool cinema and local brews.

In real life, James Owen is a lawyer and executive director of energy policy group Renew Missouri. He created/wrote for Filmsnobs.com from 2001-2007 before an extended stint as an on-air film critic for KY3, the NBC affiliate in Springfield. He was named a Top 20 Artist under the Age of 30 by The Kansas City Star when he was much younger than he is now.