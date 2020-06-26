Adult Fiction

"A Gentleman in Moscow" by Amor Towles

"Camino Winds" by John Grisham

"The Lies That Bind" by Emily Giffin

"Big Summer" by Jennifer Weiner

"Texas Outlaw" by James Patterson

"Masked Prey" by John Sandford

"Walk the Wire" by David Baldacci

"Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens

"Hideaway" by Nora Roberts

"The Dutch House" by Ann Patchett

Adult nonfiction

"Nomadland" by Jessica Bruder

"Killers of the Flower Moon" by David Grann

"Untamed" by Glennon Doyle

"Becoming" by Michelle Obama

"Nickel and Dimed" by Barbara Ehrenreich

"Talking to Strangers" by Malcolm Gladwell

"Girl, Wash Your Face" by Rachel Hollis

"The Splendid and the Vile" by Erik Larson

"A Very Stable Genius" by Philip Rucker

"The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks" by Rebecca Skloot

Teen books

"The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" by Suzanne Collins

"Skyward" by Brandon Sanderson

"The Cruel Prince" by Holly Black

"Dread Nation" by Justina Ireland

"Hideout" by Watt Key

"Moxie" by Jennifer Mathieu

"Neanderthal Opens the Door to the Universe" by Preston Norton

"Long Way Down" by Jason Reynolds

"After the Shot Drops" by Randy Ribay

"Fire and Heist" by Sarah Beth Durth

Children’s books

"The Truth as Told by Mason Buttle" by Leslie Connor

"Diary of a Minecraft Zombie" by Zack Zombie

"The Doughnut Fix" by Jessie Janowitz

"The Science of Breakable Things" by Tae Keller

"Blended" by Sharon Draper

"Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Meltdown" by Jeff Kinney

"Dog Man" by Dav Pilkey

"Halfway Normal" by Barbara Dee

"The Night Diary" by Veera Hiranandani

"Insignificant Events in the Life of a Cactus" by Dusti Bowling