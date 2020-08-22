As the stock market appears to charge on unabated, it does make one wonder if the market is overvalued. Perhaps a bit of background is in order. In the beginning of the year, using the S&P 500 as a proxy for the market, we reached a new high of 3386 on February 19. The economy was steaming along, unemployment was 3.5%, and things seemed pretty simple in retrospect.

The pandemic reared its ugly head in late February/early March and the markets tanked. The S&P 500 dropped precipitously and reached a low of 2191 on March 23, a decrease of 1195 points, or 35%. Since that time, the S&P 500 has rebounded to set a new record high last Wednesday, August 19, of 3399. In the 100 days during that period, the S&P 500 recorded a 50+% gain that represents the best gain ever for the big cap benchmark. During that time frame, millions of people have lost jobs, 170,000 Americans have lost their lives to the pandemic, and the GDP registered a record drop of 33% annual rate in the second quarter. There seems to be a huge disconnect between the stock market performance and the fundamentals that underlie it.

So why is the market reacting the way it is? We are experiencing a very unique period. We have had $3 trillion worth of public stimulus, which actually increased consumer spending after the checks were mailed. We have a Fed that has lowered interest rates to zero, who has bought government bonds and corporate bonds to inject liquidity into the markets and kept long term interest rates low and who has even gotten into the lending business. The fiscal and monetary stimulus is unprecedented. You also have another phenomenon with the acronym TINA – There is no alternative….to stocks. Rates are so low that there is no real return on your money. For instance, as I write, the 10-year treasury is yielding .65%, and the 30-year treasury is 1.43%. You can compare that to a yield of approximately 1.8% on the stocks that make up the S&P 500. These two factors, stimulus and TINA, are buoying the market.

On the flip side, the fundamentals show the following. The market is currently valued at 26 times this year’s depressed earnings or 21 times last year’s earnings. The historical average is 15 times expected earnings. I already mentioned the record drop in GDP in the second quarter of 33% on an annual basis.

It is worth mentioning that we are officially in a recession as the economy contracted in the first and second quarters. Unemployment peaked at 14.7% in the month of April and currently stands at 10.1% with 16 million people out of a job. We have an election looming this November with the invective bound to get nastier as we get closer to the date and the market trying to interpret the outcome. We have a divided Congress that is unable to agree on a path forward in terms of further stimulus. Lastly, we have the unpredictable pandemic, whose spread continues absent a vaccine. Of course, as with everything else, the pandemic has been politicized to the extent that it is hard to determine the affect on the economy from the slowdowns, lockdowns, openings and re-openings that occur daily.

In summary, the stock market’s performance this year has been remarkable given the uniqueness of the times. The government has opened the spigot on both monetary and fiscal stimulus. That stimulus has depressed interest rates to the lowest level in my conscious memory. Those low rates have caused a phenomenon known as TINA which favors the stock market and equities as there is almost no alternative.

These actions have caused a disconnect between the fundamentals which usually drive the market like higher earnings and a growing and healthy economy.

So, is the market overvalued?

I am not nearly smart enough to answer that question. You have to interpret the foregoing conditions and decide for yourself whether or not it is overvalued and the direction of stocks going forward. The single best thing you can do is constantly evaluate your own risk tolerance and adjust your portfolio accordingly. Stay highly diversified so that whatever happens you minimize the impact on your portfolio.

Jeff MacLellan is retired from Landmark Bank. He spent 37 years in banking, and has been tracking local economic indicators since he came to Columbia in 1987.