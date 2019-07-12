Starting Friday July 12th at 10 a.m., through Sunday July 21st 10 p.m., be our welcomed guest and bring a friend. One responder and one responder guest play free at the Osage Beach Pirate's Cove Adventure Golf.

Pirate's Cove Adventure Golf Lake of the Ozarks would like to invite ALL FIRST RESPONDERS...To include all Police and Sheriff officers, Firefighters and Rescue teams, Dispatchers included, Ambulance teams, Evacuation teams, Emergency Room registration and Medical Personnel, and ONE GUEST.

This includes First Responders from anywhere, simply show your ID card and mention your job to gain a free pass for yourself and one guest. We appreciate so much the trauma you endure to come to the aid of victims at their greatest time of need.

