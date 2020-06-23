The North Dakota Game and Fish Department's annual aerial pronghorn survey will begin July 1 and is scheduled to be completed within two weeks. During the survey period, people could notice low-flying small airplanes over some parts of western North Dakota. The survey determines pronghorn abundance, herd demographics and fawn production. This data is used to […]

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department's annual aerial pronghorn survey will begin July 1 and is scheduled to be completed within two weeks.

During the survey period, people could notice low-flying small airplanes over some parts of western North Dakota.

The survey determines pronghorn abundance, herd demographics and fawn production. This data is used to set the number of licenses for fall hunting season.

Last year, biologists surveyed 16,664 square miles, counting and classifying 9,201 pronghorn for a population estimate of 9,845 animals. Survey results indicated the fawn-to-doe ratio was 61 fawns per 100 does, which was equal to the long-term average. The buck-to-doe ratio of 38 bucks per 100 does was above the population objective.