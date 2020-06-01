The North Dakota Game and Fish Department will open offices June 8 to public access by appointment only, and under guidelines established by North Dakota Smart Restart. Facility occupancy must remain below 50%, therefore most Game and Fish staff will continue to work remotely. Under moderate risk phase I, COVID-19 wellness screening will be required […]

Under moderate risk phase I, COVID-19 wellness screening will be required upon entering the building, and wearing a mask or cloth face covering is encouraged. Physical distancing must be followed. Personal appointments will only be available for those who can't receive help by phone or online.

Hunters, anglers and water recreationists are reminded that all hunting and fishing license purchases, boat registrations and lottery applications are conducted online. Anyone needing help with buying a license, a boat registration or lottery application can receive assistance by calling 701-328-6300, or emailing ndgf@nd.gov.