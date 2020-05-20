The lowest three-quarters of a mile of Channel A as it enters Devils Lake is closed to fishing effective immediately due to safety concerns as U.S. Highway 2 is under construction west of Devils Lake. This area is closed to both shore and boat fishing, and includes where Channel A crosses Highway 2 and the […]

