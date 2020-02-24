Debi Boughton of the Kirksville Tourism Department shares information about what to do, where to go and what is going on in your own backyard. Want to have an event included? Email debi.boughton@visitkirksville.com. Friday, March 6 You are invited to the First Friday Reception at Gallery 104, 104 N. Franklin from 5:00-6:30 p.m. Celebrate with […]

Debi Boughton of theKirksville Tourism Department shares information about what to do, where to goand what is going on in your own backyard. Want to have an event included?Email debi.boughton@visitkirksville.com.

Friday, March 6

You are invited to the First Friday Reception at Gallery 104, 104 N. Franklin from 5:00-6:30 p.m. Celebrate with new are and new faces at the monthly First Friday Receptions. For more information call 660-730-5200.

Friday,March 6

Do you like to play Bingo? Faith Lutheran School, 1820 S. Baltimore is hosting a Family Fun with Faith Lutheran School Bingo evening from 6:30-8:30 p.m. for 5th grade " adults. There will be lots of wonderful prizes and childcare is available. For costs and more information call 660-665-8166.

Friday,March 6

Itis the time of year for the Mary Immaculate Fish Fry from 5:30-7:00 p.m. atMary Immaculate, 716 E. Washington. Enjoy a whole dinner of fried or baked fish sides and desserts! For costs and more information call 660-665-2466.

Friday,March 6

ExperienceFinal Frontier Friday and attend the History of Space Discovery at the RobisonPlanetarium on the Truman campus at 7:00p.m. For costs and more information go to planetarium.truman .edu or call660-785-7827.

Saturday,March 7

ParachuteMusic Time begins at 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at the Kirksville Early ChildhoodCenter, 1405 S. Cottage Grove. Ms. Valreturns with her amazing parachute. Thisevent is Free for families with children ages birth to 5 years old. This event is sponsored by Kirksville Parentsas Teachers. For more information call 660-626-1459.

Tuesday,March 10

TimCason leads a free jam session and class in the ukulele at the Adair CountyLibrary. Class begins at 6:30 p.m. andends at 7:15 p.m. Bring your own ukuleleor borrow one when you arrive. All ages andskill levels are welcome. For moreinformation call 660-665-6038.